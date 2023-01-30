Ly Hoang Nam and his team will play against Indonesia for Davis Cup World Group II berth. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – According to the Vietnam Tennis Federation (VTF), Vietnam will play Indonesia in the 2023 Davis Cup World Group II Play-offs on February 4-5 at the Hanaka Paris Ocean Park in the northern province of Bac Ninh.

No. 68 Vietnam features national top player Ly Hoang Nam, Le Quoc Khanh, Pham Minh Tuan, Nguyen Van Phuong and Nguyen Dac Tien. Among them, Nam shoulders a heavy task as he is the highest-placed, at No. 247 in single rankings and No. 944 in doubles.

Players will compete in five matches. Two singles will be held in the first day while one single and two doubles are on the next day. The winners of the three matches will advance to the main round of Group II in September while the losers will be dropped to the Group III Asia-Oceania competition.

Meanwhile, world No. 62 Indonesia will feature its player Christopher Rungkat. The 33-year-old was ranked No. 241 in the singles category in 2013 but has disappeared in the ranking since December 2018.

Rungkat is a master in the doubles event. He was placed No. 68 in 2019 and is currently No. 200 in the world.

Other players are Rifki Fitriadi, David Agung Susanto, Nathan Anthony Barki and Anthony Susanto under captain Wirjawan Sugiharta.

Teams will arrive in Bac Ninh on January 31 and have several days practising on the hard court of Asia’s biggest tennis complex.

The Davis Cup is the premier international team event in men's tennis. It is run by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and contested annually between teams from competing countries in a knock-out format./.