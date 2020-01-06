World FDI flow into Cambodia picks up 11.7 percent in 2019 Cambodia lured more than 3.58 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2019, a year-on-year surge of 11.7 percent, with Chinese investment accounting for 43 percent of the total figure, according to the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC).

World Cambodia: owners of collapsed building in Kep city arrested The owners of a building that collapsed killing 36 people and injuring 23 in Cambodia’s Kep province were arrested on January 3, according to a local newspaper.

World Indonesia: Mount Merapi spews into life Mount Merapi in Indonesia’s Central Java province spewed hot ash on January 4, causing mild ash rain over the Boyolali regency, according to the Boyolali Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD).

World Indonesian President’s helicopter makes emergency landing The helicopter squadron carrying Indonesian President Joko Widodo and a government working group to visit flood-hit residents was forced to make an emergency landing in Sukajaya district in West Java province on January 5 due to bad weather.