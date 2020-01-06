Tens of thousands expected to join Cambodia’s Victory Day
A worker prepares for seats for the event (Photo: Khmertimes)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend a ceremony marking the 41st anniversary of the fall of the Khmer Rouge regime in Koh Pich island, Phnom Penh, on January 7.
During an interview recently granted to Khmer Times, spokesperson of the ruling Cambodia People’s Party Sok Eysan said Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and President of the National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin will chair the ceremony.
The organising board has prepared 60,000 seats for participants, he said, adding that the anniversary will be celebrated across the nation.
According to him, Hun Sen’s speech will be televised nationwide, which will highlight Cambodia’s economic development, peace, border and external policies.
An estimated 1.7 million people died of overwork, starvation, diseases and execution under the Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia from 1975 to 1979.
January 7 Victory Day marks the liberation of citizens from the regime./.
