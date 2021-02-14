As many as 22 wind power projects with a combined capacity of 907 MW are set to be put into operation in the central province of Quang Tri by the year end. (Photo: VNA) As many as 22 wind power projects with a combined capacity of 907 MW are set to be put into operation in the central province of Quang Tri by the year end. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) – As many as 22 wind power projects with a combined capacity of 907 MW are set to be put into operation in the central province of Quang Tri by year end.



To meet the deadline, the locality has urged project investors to speed up the construction, while pushing ahead with the maintenance of National Highway 9 and other routes to facilitate project equipment transportation.



The local Department of Industry and Trade has also suggested the provincial People’s Committee instruct relevant agencies and units to swiftly remove bottlenecks to site clearance.



As of January, the Ministry of Industry and Trade had approved 31 wind power projects in Quang Tri to date, with an accumulative capacity of 1,177 MW, of which seven are under construction.



Earlier, Huong Linh 1 and 2 wind power projects in the province came into service, significantly contributing to local budget collection.



Apart from projects that had received the green light of the ministry, Quang Tri has tens of others that are under study with a total capacity exceeding 3,600 MW.



The locality has adopted various solutions to support businesses operating in energy in general and wind power in particular such as providing them with consultations in tax, insurance, contract, land and environment, and building the e-government.



Estimations by the ministry showed Vietnam would face a shortage of 6.6 billion kWh in 2021, 11.8 billion kWh in 2022 and 13 billion kWh in 2023. It would require a total investment of 130 billion USD in new power projects by 2030 to make up for the shortages, equivalent to 12 billion USD annually.



The country’s power demand was forecast to increase by 8.5 percent per year over the next five years and seven percent between 2026 and 2030.



Research showed Vietnam had the potential to develop around 8,000MW hydroelectricity from small plants, 20,000MW of wind power and 3,000MW of biomass power and 35,000MW of solar power by 2030./.

VNA