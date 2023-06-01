Politics Vietnam maintains close watch on developments in East Sea: official Vietnam’s law enforcement forces at sea are keeping a close eye on developments related to the illegal operations of the Chinese vessel Xiang Yang Hong 10 in Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone, an official has said.

Politics More Vietnamese rescued in Philippines repatriated safely: official Another 80 Vietnamese citizens recently rescued from a casino in Pampanga province, near Manila capital of the Philippines, have been safely repatriated, raising the number of those returning home so far to 140, said Deputy Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Nguyen Duc Thang.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 1 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.​

Politics Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership makes impressive progress: expert The Vietnam-Australia relationship is expected to be elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership, which demonstrates their high political trust, an expert has said.