Teqball demonstration sport listed for SEA Games 32
Teqball, a ball sport that combines the elements of football and table tennis, which is played on a curbed table, will be featured at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32) slated for May 5-16, 2023 in Cambodia.
Teqball is a ball sport that combines the elements of football and table tennis, which is played on a curbed table. (Photo: daidoanket.vn)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Teqball, a ball sport that combines the elements of football and table tennis, which is played on a curbed table, will be featured at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32) slated for May 5-16, 2023 in Cambodia.
The demonstration sport, together with 39 others, was approved at a meeting of the South East Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) Council which took place in Phnom Penh from July 11-13.
The 40 are divided into three categories, with the first comprising athletics (track & field and marathon) and aquatics (swimming, diving and water polo); the second gathering Olympic and Asian sports; and the third grouping regional and other sports.
Five other sports are still under consideration, namely archery, chess (international), gymnastics (rhythmic), kurash and shooting.
SEA Games 32, the first of its kind to be hosted by Cambodia, is expected to welcome more than 10,000 athletes, coaches and experts.
SEA Games 31 took place in Vietnam’s capital city of Hanoi and 11 nearby localities from May 12-23. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vietnam ranked first in the medal standings with 205 gold, 125 silver and 116 bronze medals. Thailand came second with 92 golds, 103 silvers and 136 bronzes, while Indonesia finished third with 69 golds, 91 silvers and 81 bronzes./.
The demonstration sport, together with 39 others, was approved at a meeting of the South East Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) Council which took place in Phnom Penh from July 11-13.
The 40 are divided into three categories, with the first comprising athletics (track & field and marathon) and aquatics (swimming, diving and water polo); the second gathering Olympic and Asian sports; and the third grouping regional and other sports.
Five other sports are still under consideration, namely archery, chess (international), gymnastics (rhythmic), kurash and shooting.
SEA Games 32, the first of its kind to be hosted by Cambodia, is expected to welcome more than 10,000 athletes, coaches and experts.
SEA Games 31 took place in Vietnam’s capital city of Hanoi and 11 nearby localities from May 12-23. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vietnam ranked first in the medal standings with 205 gold, 125 silver and 116 bronze medals. Thailand came second with 92 golds, 103 silvers and 136 bronzes, while Indonesia finished third with 69 golds, 91 silvers and 81 bronzes./.