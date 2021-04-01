Culture - Sports Young generation of pop singers forge their own path While the Vietnamese music industry has long been dominated by the millennial generation of artists born in 1981-1996, a younger generation with a new approach is shaking up the industry.

Culture - Sports 11th International Photo Contest in Vietnam launched Domestic and foreign photographers will compete at 11th International Photo Contest in Vietnam (VN-21) that was launched in Hanoi on March 31. ​

Culture - Sports Binh Xa village home to Bodhi-leave-shaped fans The 1980s was the golden age of Binh Xa village, Binh Phu commune, Thach That district, Hanoi, home to Bodhi-leave-shaped fans. Through ups and downs, the fans gain favour of not only domestic customers but also foreign ones thanks to local artisans’ activeness and creativeness.