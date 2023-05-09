Terraced fields in Sa Pa during wet season
Every year, in May, visitors flock to the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai to witness the stunning beauty of the terraced rice fields around Sa Pa town during the wet season.
-
Green paddy fields. (Photo: VNA)
-
Fascinated by the beauty of Sa Pa’s terraced rice fields. (Photo: VNA)
-
Located about 12 km from the centre of Sa Pa, Ta Phin village is one of the most famous local eco-tourism spots. (Photo: VNA)
-
To fully capture the natural miracle, tourists should visit between late April and mid-May. (Photo: VNA)
-
Tourists can take in breathtaking scenery on a visit to Ta Phin village. (Photo: VNA)