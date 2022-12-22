The pilot run was carried out on a section stretching nearly 9 km, starting from Suoi Tien Bus Station and arriving at Binh Thai Station.

The train stopped to pick up and drop off passengers at the Hi-tech Zone Station.

The Management Authority for Urban Railways will work with consultants and contractors to accelerate project implementation, complete construction, and move to commercial operation.

This first metro line has 17 Japan-made trains, each with a capacity of 930 passengers and a top of 110 km/h above ground and 80 km/h underground.

Work began on the metro line in August 2012. 93.56% of work has now been completed.

The cost of Metro Line No 1 is expected to reach 1.89 billion USD, funded with Japanese assistance and Vietnamese reciprocal funding./.

VNA