Staff at Quyet "Pho" restaurant in Tokyo make "chung" cakes. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese living abroad are celebrating the Lunar New Year (Tet) celebration - the most important traditional festival of Vietnamese people.



Dang Huy Quyet, owner of a restaurant selling “Pho” (noodle soup) - one of the traditional dishes of Vietnam – in Tokyo, and his employees prepared 70 Tet gifts, including “Chung” cake and “Gio” (steamed pork paste) to give to Vietnamese students living in his neighbourhood.



Quyet said that having lived in Tokyo for 15 years, he understands the difficulties that Vietnamese expatriates usually face and their homesickness during traditional celebrations like Tet. He said he hopes to bring a feeling of Tet to them.



Meanwhile, an event to honour the beauty of the Vietnamese language was held in Vientiane, Laos, on February 7.



Vietnamese musical and poetry works were introduced at the event, helping the Vietnamese community in Laos and Thailand, as well as and Lao people who can speak Vietnamese feel the beauty of the Vietnamese language, use it, and preserve it further.



Within the framework of the programme, participants enjoyed songs and poems about President Ho Chi Minh, the country and people of Vietnam, and the Laos-Vietnam friendship.



Vietnamese students at the Pushkin State Russian Language Institute in Moscow have held an event to celebrate the Vietnamese Tet festival.



During the event, they told international participants about Tet in Vietnam with typical rituals, food, games, and wishes.



The event aimed to promote the image of Vietnam and its culture in Russia./.