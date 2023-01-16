Society Da Nang seeking investment in tourism, hi-tech, IT: city’s leader Secretary of Da Nang city's Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang on January 16 urged the Consuls General of China, Japan, Laos, and Russia to further promote investment of businesses in their countries into the central city of Vietnam.

Society Overseas Vietnamese gather in Tet celebrations Overseas Vietnamese people worldwide have been celebrating the Lunar New Year (Tet) at gatherings held in their host countries as the biggest traditional festival for Vietnamese is nearing.

Society Airline agencies asked to ensure security, transportation during Tet The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked agencies under its wing to tighten control over order, security, and transportation during Lunar New Year (Tet) celebration and spring festivals this year.

Society President gives gifts to disadvantaged people, students in Dak Lak President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 15 visited and presented gifts to 200 disadvantaged people in Buon Ho own in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak ahead of the Lunar New Year festival (Tet).