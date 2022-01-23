Society State President pays Tet visit to HCM City workers State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 23 presented gifts to workers of Thu Duc city in the southern hub of Ho Chi Minh City, on the threshold of the traditional lunar New Year.

Society HCM City shares Tet joy with students of Laos, Cambodia Students of Laos and Cambodia in Ho Chi Minh City have received many gifts on the occasion of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) of Vietnam.

Society Health ministry calls for facilitation of people’s return to hometowns The Ministry of Health has asked provinces and cities nationwide to create favourable conditions for people to return to their hometowns to welcome the Lunar New Year (Tet), citing the large coverage of COVID-19 vaccination.