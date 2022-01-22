A household in Van Duong flower village specialising in growing chrysanthemums, Ly’s family planted more than 600 pots of daisies in this year’s Tet flower crop. In the days leading up to the holiday, the final stages of preparing to bring the flowers to the market have been completed.

The Hoa Lien Ornamental Cooperative has a total area of 2.9 hectares. This Tet, its farmers have grown more than 30,000 flower pots of all types. Due to the influence of the pandemic, the output of ornamental flowers faced many difficulties.

Hoa Vang district has 20 hectares of different flowers, providing about 400,000 pots for Tet. Despite the impact of the pandemic and unfavourable weather, growers still hope that this year’s Tet market will be in good shape./.

VNA