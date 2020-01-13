Hotline: (024) 39411349
Tet comes early in offshore Sinh Ton island

As Tet (Lunar New Year) comes near, locals and naval soldiers on Sinh Ton (Sin Cowe) island in Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago gather to make traditional chung cakes.
VNA

  • Chung cakes on Sinh Ton islands are mostly wrapped in leaves of Indian-almond trees, a typical plant on the islands (Photo: VNA)

  • Locals and naval soldiers gathering for wrapping Chung cake has become a tradition on the island that dates back to the days when transportation was limited (Photo: VNA)

  • Chung cakes wrapped in Indian-almond leaves have a greener colour and a lightly bitter taste (Photo: VNA)

  • The cakes have the typical taste of the Truong Sa archipelago that cannot be found elsewhere (Photo: VNA)

  • A naval soldier on Sinh Ton island chooses Indian-almond leaves to wrap Chung cakes for Tet holiday (Photo: VNA)

  • Dwellers and naval soldiers on Sinh Ton island (Photo: VNA)

  • Sinh Ton Island is located in the centre of Truong Sa Archipelago (Photo: VNA)

  • Residential area on Sinh Ton island in Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago in Khanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)

  • Officers on Sinh Ton island review honour guards (Photo: VNA)

  • Soldiers on Sinh Ton island on a break (Photo: VNA)

  • Sinh Ton island landmark in Truong Sa (Spratly archipelago) (Photo: VNA)

