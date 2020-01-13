Tet comes early in offshore Sinh Ton island
Chung cakes on Sinh Ton islands are mostly wrapped in leaves of Indian-almond trees, a typical plant on the islands (Photo: VNA)
Locals and naval soldiers gathering for wrapping Chung cake has become a tradition on the island that dates back to the days when transportation was limited (Photo: VNA)
Chung cakes wrapped in Indian-almond leaves have a greener colour and a lightly bitter taste (Photo: VNA)
The cakes have the typical taste of the Truong Sa archipelago that cannot be found elsewhere (Photo: VNA)
A naval soldier on Sinh Ton island chooses Indian-almond leaves to wrap Chung cakes for Tet holiday (Photo: VNA)
Dwellers and naval soldiers on Sinh Ton island (Photo: VNA)
Sinh Ton Island is located in the centre of Truong Sa Archipelago (Photo: VNA)
Residential area on Sinh Ton island in Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago in Khanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)
Officers on Sinh Ton island review honour guards (Photo: VNA)
Soldiers on Sinh Ton island on a break (Photo: VNA)
Sinh Ton island landmark in Truong Sa (Spratly archipelago) (Photo: VNA)