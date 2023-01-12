Society Vietnamese-funded Academy of Economics and Finance inaugurated in Laos The Vietnamese-funded Dongkhamxang Academy of Economics and Finance (third phase) was inaugurated in Vientiane capital on January 11 within the framework of the official visit to Laos by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Society Nhat Tan peach blossom village vibrant ahead of Tet ​ With the Lunar New Year 2023, or Tet, just around the corner, the Nhat Tan peach blossom village in Hanoi’s Tay Ho district is busy meeting demand among Hanoians for flower decorations during the holiday.

Society US Ambassador visits Quang Tri, discusses war aftermath alleviation US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper had a working session in the central province of Quang Tri on January 11 to discuss cooperation in handling war consequences.

Society Vietnam, Japan share experience in activities of trade unions at enterprises The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) and the Japan International Labour Foundation (JILAF) held a conference in Ho Chi Minh City on January 11 to share experience in activities of trade unions at enterprises and welfare for union members.