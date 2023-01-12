Tet comes early to OVs in Cambodia’s southwestern region
The Vietnamese Consulate General in Preah Sihanouk province held a programme on January 11 to bring a warm Tet atmosphere to the Vietnamese community living and working in the Cambodian southwestern provinces of Preah Sihanouk, Kampot, Kep, Koh Kong, Kampong Speu, and Takeo.
Participants at the programme (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Vietnamese Consulate General in Preah Sihanouk province held a programme on January 11 to bring a warm Tet atmosphere to the Vietnamese community living and working in the Cambodian southwestern provinces of Preah Sihanouk, Kampot, Kep, Koh Kong, Kampong Speu, and Takeo.
Tet, or the Lunar New Year, is the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people and will take place from January 21-25 this year (the last day of the last lunar month to the fourth day of the first lunar month).
In his opening remarks, Consul General Lai Xuan Chien extended New Year greetings to the community, wishing them a lot of happiness, peace and prosperity in the year ahead.
According to the diplomat, despite many difficulties and challenges in a challenging 2022, the Vietnamese community in southwestern localities of Cambodia always maintains solidarity and mutual support, thus gradually stabilising their life after the COVID-19 pandemic.
He highly valued the executive board of the Khmer-Vietnam Association’s chapters in areas that the consulate is in charge of, and thanked donors and Vietnamese agencies and businesses in Cambodia for their assistance for the community’s activities in recent times.
Tran Van Nam, Chairman of the Khmer-Vietnam Association’s chapter in Preah Sihanouk, thanked the office, organisations, localities, and sponsors in the homeland for their timely support to the Vietnamese community, affirming that this is a great source of encouragement to help overseas Vietnamese in the locality overcome difficulties caused by the pandemic./.