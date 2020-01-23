Society Bronze casting village strikes the right note The ancient Catholic village of Kien Lao in northern Nam Dinh province is well known for its bronze casting.

Society Project enriches life in Central Highlands Pham Van Mang, Chairman of Ba Trang Commune’s People’s Committee in the central province of Quang Ngai, remembers the radiant faces and smiles of local people when a new bridge spanning the Tha Stream was opened thanks to the Central Highlands Poverty Reduction Project.

Society Ancient war trap shows great campaign by Tran army Archaeologists have recently unearthed wooden stakes that are thought to have been planted in a river in the coastal city of Hai Phong to repel Yuan-Mongol invaders' boats and secure the Bach Dang River victory in 1288 for Dai Viet (then Vietnam).