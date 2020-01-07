The festival will be targeted to younger generations and will be about customs, stories and myths related to Tet (or Lunar New Year).

Stories about Tet were dramatised and displayed in objects for spectators to enjoy. Vietnamese culinary arts were combined with Tet folk games to help children and tourists understand the Vietnamese Tet.

The festival also aims to help HCM City in particular and Vietnam, in general, attract more international tourists through cultural and culinary experiences in festive activities./.

VNA