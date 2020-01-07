Tet Festival 2020 enchants locals, tourists in HCM City
The Tet (Lunar New Year) Festival 2020 has been organised in Ho Chi Minh City by the municipal Department of Tourism to honor Vietnam’s cultural and culinary values.
The festival will be targeted to younger generations and will be about customs, stories and myths related to Tet (or Lunar New Year).
Stories about Tet were dramatised and displayed in objects for spectators to enjoy. Vietnamese culinary arts were combined with Tet folk games to help children and tourists understand the Vietnamese Tet.
The festival also aims to help HCM City in particular and Vietnam, in general, attract more international tourists through cultural and culinary experiences in festive activities./.