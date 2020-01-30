Before serving, the dish is offered to deceased ancestors at family altars.

Vietnamese braised pork belly is usually served with boiled eggs.

It requires pork that is not too fatty or lean. After it is cleaned in water, the meat is flash-boiled before being doused in cold water.

The meat is then cut into chunks and braised in coconut juice to add flavour. This takes about half an hour before the eggs are added.

The pork is cooked until nearly all the coconut juice has evaporated. At that time, it should be returned to hot water and cooked until nicely tender.

In Vietnam, rice is commonly served with the dish. From generation to generation, traditional food like braised pork belly have been preserved, creating a traditional cultural identity of Vietnamese Tet, especially for southern people./.

VNA