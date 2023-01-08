Wrapping glutinous rice cake for Tet (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in the US held the Xuan Que Huong (Homeland Spring) programme in Washington D.C. on January 6 (US time) to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year festival, with nearly 600 people taking part, including US friends.



Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung wished the Vietnamese community and US friends a New Year of health, success and happiness.



He said with delight that Vietnam became the seventh largest trade partner of the US for the first time in 2022, with two-way trade estimated at about 135 billion USD, up 18% annually.



Vietnam is also the fifth biggest source of students in the US, showing that ties between the two countries have become increasingly solid and bright, the diplomat said.



On January 7, the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK also held a Tet gathering in London with the participation of about 200 overseas Vietnamese (OVs), after three years of hiatus caused by COVID-19.



In his speech, Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long affirmed the Vietnamese Party and State’s consistent policy of considering OV community an inseparable part and important resource of the country.



He informed guests that the Vietnamese economy grew by 8.02% last year, a 12-year record and highest in Asia. Two-way trade between Vietnam and the UK rose by 6.5% to 6.14 billion USD last year. Vietnam is now the UK’s second biggest trade partner in Southeast Asia, behind Singapore.



Long added that the embassy will hold various economic, sport, education, tourism and sport activities throughout 2023 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.



Speaking at a similar event held in Buenos Aires on January 7, Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh said the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Argentina has kept growing. The two countries are preparing for the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties this year, including visits at all levels.



He wished the Vietnamese community in the host country would continue staying united to serve as a bridge promoting bilateral traditional friendship as well as national development.



Participants at the event also enjoyed traditional Vietnamese food for Tet such as fried spring rolls, glutinous rice cake and pork meat loaf.

At the event in India (Photo: VNA)



A similar gathering was also held by the Vietnamese Embassy in India the same day./.