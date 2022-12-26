Tet gift sets presented to Truong Sa soldiers, people
Navy Region 4 vessels carrying officers, soldiers, and journalists as well as New Year gifts departed from Cam Ranh military port in the central province of Khanh Hoa for the Truong Sa (Spratly) Islands.
New Year gifts include essential goods and traditional food for Tet, donated by organisations and businesses. (Photo: VNA)
Transporting goods to the island. (Photo: VNA)
Transporting goods to the island. (Photo: VNA)
The vessel docks at an island in Truong Sa, delivering supplies and gifts to people and soldiers stationed there on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet). (Photo: VNA)