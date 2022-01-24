A delegation from the Naval Region 2 delivers Tet gifts to soldiers performing duties on DK1/9 platform. (Photo: VNA)

Kien Giang (VNA) – A delegation of Naval Region Region 2 has paid a visit to officers and soldiers on duty on DK1 platforms in Vietnam’s southern continental shelf to bring them gifts from the mainland on the occasion of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet).



During the trip, which lasts from January 8-24, the delegation presented gifts from the High Command of the Naval Region 2, localities, businesses and organisations to the soldiers.



Col Vu Duy Luu, Vice Political Commissar of Naval Region 2 lauded the achievements that the soldiers and officers on the DK1 platforms obtained over the past years.





Col Vu Duy Luu, Vice Political Commissar of Naval Region 2, offers New Year greetings to the soldiers. (Photo: VNA)

He offered New Year greetings to officers and soldiers serving on DK platforms and wished that they will always overcome difficulties and successfully perform their tasks in the coming time.



DK1 is a group of offshore economic, scientific and technical service stations set up in 1989 on Vietnam's southern continental shelf.



Over the past more than three decades, those stationed at DK1 platforms have contributed to marine economic activities and the safeguarding of national sovereignty over seas and islands./.