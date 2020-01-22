Tet gifts handed out to the disadvantaged in Quang Tri
Over 64,000 gifts worth over 50 billion VND (2.17 million USD) were handed out to poor households and policy beneficiaries in the central province of Quang Tri as of January 22, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year festival.
Illustrative image (Photo: baoquangtri)
Thousands of other gifts from businesses and philanthropists were also offered to the needy on the occasion.
Local youths distributed 600 gifts valued at nearly 600 million VND to disadvantaged children.
Meanwhile, about 1,200 gifts worth 1.1 billion VND also reached the hands of poor and disabled children, and Agent Orange (AO) victims.
The “Extending Compassionate Arms” charity programme, launched by the provincial chapter of Vietnam Fatherland Front, raised more than 11 billion VND in support of people living below and near poverty line, the disabled and AO victims.
Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Van Hung said the province has implemented the directive of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on organizing the traditional New Year for the Year of the Rat (2020) towards the target of helping all people celebrate the festival in a sufficient and happy manner./.
