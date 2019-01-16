Tet gifts reach hands of soldiers on duty at sea

Tet gifts have been presented for naval officers and soldiers in 10 platforms in the Southern continental shelf offshore Ba Ria – Vung Tau province by the Naval Zone 2.
VNA
Wednesday, January 16, 2019 - 18:53:52
Print
Delegates to Party Central Committee’s ninth session
Vietnamese People’s Army soldiers
Party Central Committee convenes ninth session
Prime Minister receives Chairman of Russia’s State Duma
Legislative leader active in RoK
National Assembly Chairwoman arrives in Seoul
Legislative leader pays official visit to RoK
Vietnam, China militaries perform emergency drill