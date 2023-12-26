Tet gifts to be presented to revolution contributors
Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong on December 26 signed a decision on presenting gifts to revolution contributors on the occasion of 2024 Lunar New Year.
The beneficiaries include those holding the titles of Heroic Vietnamese Mother, Hero of the People’s Armed Forces and Hero of Labour in the resistance wars, war invalids, and other contributors, and families of martyrs.
The gifts will range from 300,000 VND (12.33 USD) to 600,000 VND./.
