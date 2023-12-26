Society Foreign NGOs lauded for contributions to socio-economic development President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Phan Anh Son lauded contributions of foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to Vietnam’s development in 2023, at a meeting in Hanoi on December 26.

Videos Party leader requests building strong Vietnam Farmers’ Union Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on December 26 demanded building an increasingly strong Vietnam Farmers’ Union that is the true representative of farmers’ rights and legitimate interests.

Videos Deputy PM orders greater efforts in IUU fishing fight Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has requested ministers, heads of relevant agencies, and chairpersons of the People's Committees of coastal localities to implement strategic and long-term solutions, and realise urgent tasks and priorities to have the European Commission (EC)’s "yellow card" warning against Vietnamese seafood removed as soon as possible.

Society President bestows Bravery Order upon leader of FAS Angel rescue team President Vo Van Thuong on December 26 signed a decision to present the Bravery Order to Pham Quoc Viet, head of FAS Angel, a volunteer rescue team in Hanoi, who risked his life to save people and property in a deadly fire in the capital city in September.