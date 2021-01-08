At the Coop.Mart in Da Nang, a range of goods for the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday are now on display. Thousands of Tet products, mostly foodstuffs and special goods with attractive promotions, have hit the shelves.

Thirteen businesses and retailers in Da Nang have spent nearly 550 billion VND on Tet products. Due to the influence of COVID-19, this year’s products mainly focus on essential and affordable goods such as confectionery, jam, and pork, with fewer luxury goods such as beer, wine, and high-grade processed foods.

Tet products are also flooding into the city’s four big markets. It is forecast, however, that purchasing power this year will be lower than last year. Retailers will therefore not stock as many products as usual.

Local authorities are enhancing supervision to ensure an abundant supply of Tet goods for local citizens.

