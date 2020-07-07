Tet Nguyen Tieu is usually celebrated on the fifteenth day of the first lunar month.

The festival is widely celebrated by Vietnamese people of Chinese origins in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 5, home to one of the country's largest Chinese Vietnamese community.

Hoa people in District 5 celebrate the festival from the tenth day until the end of the first lunar month.

The highlights of the celebration include parades and street performances.

This provides the city a chance to promote the festival which is also considered its unique tourism product.

The atmosphere of Tet Nguyen Tieu will overwhelm the city through July 12./.

