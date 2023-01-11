Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang gives presents to representatives of families that contributed to national revolution and community. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Vietnam Embassy in Cambodia, the Khmer-Vietnamese Association, and Sacombank Cambodia on January 11 gave Lunar New Year (Tet) presents to Cambodians of Vietnamese origin with disadvantaged circumstances living in Phnom Penh.

One hundred gifts, each consisting of cash, rice, and necessities, worth a total 100 million VND (4,200 USD) have been delivered on the occasion.

Besides, the embassy also presented five gifts to revolution contributors and families of former staff of the Khmer-Vietnamese Association.

During the 2023 New Year and the Lunar New Year celebrations this year, Sacombank Cambodia launched the 20th "Warm Spring" programme taking place from December 23, 2022, to January 14, 2023 in 51 provinces and cities of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia with a total budget of more than 7.8 billion VND.

For the last 20 years, through the programme, Sacombank has spent 85.3 billion VND on support for disadvantaged families during the festive season./.