Customers buy candies and dried fruits for Tet at a supermarket in HCM City. (Photo: VNA)



HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Shopping at supermarkets and traditional markets for the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) has increased significantly in HCM City in recent days.

The shopping frenzy is expected to keep rising ahead of the festival, which begins on January 24.

Do Quoc Huy, marketing director of Saigon Co.op, said sales of confectionery and fresh foods, especially poultry meat, pork and beef, have been up 10-30 percent while beer and beverages demand has risen by 10-15 percent.

In the run-up to Tet, especially during the weekend and just before the New Year, the number of shoppers will surely increase further.

According to Big C supermarket, sales have increased a great deal from normal days.

The chain has set aside a large area at its stores to display Tet products such as cookies, candies, dried nuts, and regional specialities to make their shopping convenient.

Big C has stocked around 2,200 tonnes of cookies, candies and candied fruits for the festival.

Phan Van Dung, deputy general director of food producer Vissan Joint Stock Company, said sales of processed products have increased by 10– 25 percent in volume from normal days.

Prices of the company’s processed food products remain steady, he said.

As for fresh foods such as pork, Vissan is collaborating with animal farms and distributors to best meet peak demand in the coming days, he said.

Many supermarkets have reported a 30 percent increase in the number of shoppers.

Many are offering discounts of up to 49 percent on thousands of products like cookies, sweets, candied fruits, dried foods, garments and textiles, footwear, and household utensils.

In the three days before Tet, some supermarkets will offer bigger discounts on many essential products.

To meet the Tet rush, many supermarkets have also extended their working hours and increased the number of cash counters.

They are promoting phone orders and online shopping.

At traditional markets like Ben Thanh, Ba Chieu and Thi Nghe, traders said demand for cakes, sweets, beers, and other beverages have surged, with the prices of beers and beverages going up significantly compared to last year.

Demand for fruits and vegetables is normal and so their prices are steady, a trader at Ba Chieu Market in Binh Thạnh district said.

According to forecasts by ministries and other government agencies, demand for Tet holiday this year would increase by 30 percent – 50 percent compared to normal days and 10 percent – 15 percent from last year./.