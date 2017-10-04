At the ceremony (Source: Internet)

Binh Duong (VNA) – Sweden-based food packaging and processing company Tetra Pak started the construction of its plant worth 110 million USD at the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park II in the southern province of Binh Duong on October 4.



This is the first factory in Vietnam that will produce packaging for liquid food and will produce 20 billion units per year to serve domestic and export demand.



The plant will sit on an area of 100,000 sq.m and is scheduled for completion in early 2019.



Tetra Pak President for South Asia, East Asia and Oceania Chiris Kenneally said the Binh Duong facility will be the company’s fourth packaging factory in the region to meet rising demand for dairy and beverage packaging in Vietnam and the Asia-Pacific.



He noted that with a sustainable development strategy, the factory in Vietnam will be the greenest in the Tetra Pak factory system and will use the world’s most advanced technology and equipment, therefore meeting the highest environmental standards.



Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Van Hieu said with an investment of 110 million USD, Tetra Pak’s factory is the biggest among 54 projects undertaken by Swedish investors in Vietnam, and pledged all possible support to the project.-VNA