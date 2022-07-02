Business Vietjet reopens Hanoi - Busan (RoK) air route Budget airline Vietjet Air on July 1 resumed its air route linking Hanoi and Busan, a beautiful coastal city in the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Business Vietnam looks forwards to stronger investment from US, Europe Vietnam is hoping to attract more investment from the US, Europe and major global enterprises under a recently approved strategy on foreign investment cooperation.

Business Bright outlook predicted for rice exports As many countries in the world have limited food exports to guarantee domestic food security, rice – a staple in most of Asia – is forecast to witness surging prices in the time ahead, which is said to be a chance for Vietnam – one of the world’s largest rice exporters.

Business Airlines suffer losses due to rising fuel prices Vietnamese airlines are suffering losses amounting to hundreds of billions of dong each month due to a surge in fuel prices, according to the director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Dinh Viet Thang.