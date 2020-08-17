Business Fruit exporters seek new markets to survive pandemic Chanh Thu Fruit Import and Export Company Limited in Ben Tre province continues to operate normally despite the resurgence of COVID-19 since it has shifted to new export markets instead of overly depending on traditional ones like China.

Business Vietnam Airlines puts up for sale over 2 million tickets for Tet The Vietnam Airlines Group, including Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO, will offer more than 2 million tickets on all domestic flights during the 2021 lunar New Year (Tet) holiday to meet increasing travel demand.

Business Experts make different predictions on market trend Experts have made differing predictions about the trend of the local stock market next week, saying it remained hard to forecast as price movements have been sensitive.

Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,214 VND per USD on August 17, up 2 VND from the last working day of the previous week (August 14).