Business New mindset for Vietnam’s agriculture economy Vietnam’s export of agro-forestry-fisheries hit new records this year amid fluctuations in the world market, said Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan.

Business Vietnam, Russia hold huge potential for stronger economic cooperation Vietnam and Russia boast huge potential for cooperation in economy, trade and investment, and the two countries should take the collaboration as a main priority in the bilateral relations, a Russian industrialist has said.