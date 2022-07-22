Texting campaign launched to support AO/dioxin victims
VAVA Chairman Nguyen Van Rinh speaks at the launching ceremony (Photo: https://www.qdnd.vn/)Hanoi (VNA) - A text message campaign was launched in Hanoi on July 22 in order to raise funds to support Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims.
Organised by the Vietnam Association of Victims of Agent Orange/dioxin (VAVA) and the National Humanitarian Portal 1400, the campaign will last until September 17.
Organisations and individuals nationwide have been called on to support the campaign by texting DA CAM to 1409. Each message means a donation worth 20,000 VND (0.85 USD) to help the victims.
The money raised in the campaign will be used to support the costs of medical examination and treatment, vocational training, constructing and repairing houses for, and giving gifts to AO/ dioxin victims in difficult circumstances across the country.
Speaking at the launching ceremony, VAVA Chairman Nguyen Van Rinh highlighted the significance of the campaign, saying that the association has run the SMS campaign since 2011.
Last year, it collected over 1.8 billion VND (76,906 USD) in total, helping construct houses for 11 families of poor AO/ dioxin victims; support 300 families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic; present gifts and provide production capital for many AO/dioxin victims’ families.
On the occasion, the organising board presented 10 wheelchairs to AO/dioxin victims in Hanoi./.