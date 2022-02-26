At the signing ceremony of TH Group and HAO Mart (Photo courtesy of TH Group)

Hanoi, (VNA) - TH Group has signed with HAO Mart, the leading retail supermarket system of Singapore, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on strategic cooperation on consuming and promoting the former’s fresh milk products, safe foodstuffs and organic agricultural products in the Singaporean market.

The signing ceremony on February 25 was witnessed by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the sidelines of his state visit to Singapore during February 24-26, 2022.

HAO Mart is managed by HAO Corp operating in the two key sectors namely electronics and retails. Established in 2016, HAO Mart has so far expanded its retail chain to a large network of nearly 50 stores in Singapore. Currently, the group is ranked in the list of top retailers in this island city-state, distributing more than 70,000 types of fast-moving consumer goods imported from 43 markets. Its annual revenue hit more than 90 million USD.

TH Group believes Singapore is a big potential market in Southeast Asia. Over the past years, TH Group has conducted a series of trade promotion activities in Singapore, and has reaped important outcomes.

Last year, TH Group cooperated with distributor L’earth Group (L'Earth (Singapore) Pte Ltd and L’earth Vietnam) in a plan to expand its markets to Singapore and Malaysia. This hallmark cooperation has laid firm groundwork for the inking of MoUs with commercial partners in Singapore – firstly with HAO Mart on February 25, 2022.

In December 2021, TH Group and L’earth jointly implemented a project on launching the Singapore-Vietnam foodstuff exchange which will be valid until December 2022 and is applicable to many e-commerce platforms, retail stores, and supermarkets in both countries.

TH Group has officially marketed more than 30 product lines in Singapore, including UHT Fresh Milk, Organic Fresh Milk, A2 Fresh Milk, Nut Milk, UHT Drinking Yogurt, Juice Milk Drink and Rice Drink.

TH products at a HAO Mart outlet (Photo courtesy of TH Group)

They have been on sale at many supermarket systems such as HAO Mart and NTUC – Fairprice, and at e-commerce platforms like Shopee, Lazada, Redmart, Amazon, Grabfood, and NTUC. Consumers in Singapore can find these products in all places in this city-state.

“TH Group believes that all world-class e-commerce brands have set foot in Singapore, so our official presence in this nation, which will then be expanded to Malaysia, will demonstrate the strength of TH Group’s brand in Asia”, said Hoang Thi Thanh Thuy, Director of International Marketing at TH Group. “TH Group will continue amplifying its product portfolio in Singapore and strengthening cooperation with L’earth Group, so that its products can attain the Healthier Choice Symbol (HCS) in Singapore”.

“We have a vision that in 2022-2023, our products will be sold at more than 1,000 retail stores and supermarkets in Singapore,” Thuy said.

Bearing in its mind the motto of “For the health of the community, Wholly from the nature, Freshness-Deliciousness-Nutritiousness, and Environmental-friendly”, TH Group has since 2014 seen its almost all products obtain the Halal certificate - a document that guarantees that products and services aimed at the Muslim population meet the requirements of Islamic law. In fact, the certificate’s strict requirements are completely in line with TH Group’s core values and development strategy.

In addition to the Halal certificate, TH Group also boasts many other high-profile certificates such as ISO, FSSC, and BRC. The group also has strong points in cooperation with many big partners in the world, especially with Islamic markets including Singapore.

Then Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits TH Group's booth at the Food and Hotel Asia 2018 event (Photo courtesy of TH Group)

TH Group possesses the high-profile TH true MILK brand, which is the most important product for the group’s international markets. The product is largely produced at the group’s 1.2 billion USD project in the central province of Nghe An of Vietnam, featuring a state-of-the-art dairy cow farm and fresh milk production plant, which currently has capacity of 500,000 tonnes of fresh milk a year. This project has been recognised as “The world’s largest high-tech centralized dairy farming and processing complex” by the World Records Union, and has received the “Enterprise with High-tech Application” certificate from Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Since 2016, TH has also been developing a gigantic concentrated large-scale high-tech dairy cow production project in Russia, with total investment capital of 2.7 billion USD.

In addition to fresh milk products, TH Group has also successfully marketed many healthy drinking products such as TH true WATER, TH true NUT, TH true RICE, and TH true JUICE.

In October 2019, TH Group was the first Vietnamese business to be granted a code for exporting fresh milk products to China. Earlier in April 2019, TH Group inked an MoU on strategic cooperation with Wuxi Jinqiao International Food City Co., Ltd – which is China’s largest goods distributor – on market development and consumption of safe and organic foodstuff, agricultural, and milk products in China.

Under its long-term business strategy, TH Group will continue expanding its presence in many other Asian markets such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippine, and Hong Kong./.

VNA