Vast fields in TH farms with modern irrigation and harvest systems (Photo: VietnamPlus)



Tran Thi Nhu Trang works with herd management experts and vets. In the past, TH had to hire experts from Israel, but now young experts of TH have replaced foreigners in most links. (Photo: VietnamPlus)

For the past over a decade, TH True Milk has become a pioneering brand on the market of clean fresh milk, with ensured quality and unceasing innovation in its products.Behind the success is talented and dedicated executives and colleagues who are enthusiastic in the application of hi-tech to agriculture.In mid-June 2022, the sun shines for up to 11 hours each day with outdoor temperature reaching almost 40 degrees C at the highest. However, nearly 70,000 milch cows at the TH farm there are grazing and moving about as normal, producing 36 litres of milk a day, a high level for the world, even for countries with the most favourable weather conditions.

For such a miracle to be realized, TH managers, experts, technicians and workers have always been present on the fields and in the sheds be it sunny or rainy, cold or hot.

Cows are attached with Pedometer chips to collect information on their health and nutrition. (Photo: VietnamPlus)

A close-up of the Pedometer chips attached to cows’ legs. (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Trang works with herd management experts and vets. In the past, TH had to hire experts from Israel, but now young experts of TH have replaced foreigners in most links. (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Harvesting maize silage at TH True Milk farm (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Hi-tech has been effectively used at TH True Milk farms. (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Trang checks technical details at the control centre for fodder mixing (Photo: VietnamPlus)

“From this land, I know that the journey to the world, overcoming challenges, masterising technology to pursue the direction of making natural products good for community health still continues,”



Tran Thi Nhu Trang, head of the Farming Technology section

