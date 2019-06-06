Thach Dong - popular tourist destination in Kien Giang

Thach Dong (stone cave), a huge limestone mountain in My Duc commune, Ha Tien district is a popular tourist destination in the Mekong delta province of Kien Giang.
VNA
Thursday, June 6, 2019 - 9:16:11
Print
Pristine island in Binh Thuan province
Trang An landscape complex welcomes 5 million visitors
The path of Buddhism
Cu Lao Cham sees increasing number of tourists
Van Long Wetland Nature Reserve
Alluring Tam Coc in ripe rice season
Cai Rang Floating Market
Gia Lai boasts wild and gorgeous landscapes