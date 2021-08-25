THACO donates ambulances, mobile vaccination trucks to HCM City
Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO) has decided to present 30 ambulances and 25 mobile vaccination trucks to support Ho Chi Minh City’s COVID-19 prevention and control, its Chairman Tran Ba Duong said on August 25.
The European-standard IVECO ambulances are also equipped with disinfection and cleaning devices to serve the transport of COVID-19 patients in critical conditions.
Meanwhile, the six-seat trucks can facilitate the conduction of in-place rapid testing and vaccination at residential areas in the context of the city launching strict social distancing and restriction measures.
According to Duong, the company will also present 500,000 rapid test kits to the southern city serving its mass testing campaign. The made-in-Germany kits are rated by the Ministry of Health as the most accurate to date.
The donations are worth 131 billion VND (5.74 million USD) in total.
THACO has so far donated medical equipment and supplies worth 161 billion VND for prevention and control work nationwide./.