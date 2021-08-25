Health Vietnam logs addtional 12,096 COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded 12,096 new COVID-19 cases, including 12,093 domestic and three imported, in the past 24 hours to 6pm on August 25, the Ministry of Health announced.

Sci-Tech Technology project helps connect doctors with COVID-19 patients The Help Me! project, a member of the National Technology Centre for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, has been recently launched, connecting many IT engineers and over 150 volunteers in Vietnam and around the world to support Vietnamese people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.