Business Hybrid model, the new rising trend in office market A hybrid working model comprising both remote and office-based work is a trend that many companies will embrace since working methods have changed globally after the pandemic broke out, including in Vietnam, experts have predicted.

Business Switching to HNX can help reduce overload on HoSE: VNDirect CEO Market regulators should consider policies to encourage companies listed on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) to temporarily switch to the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), said CEO of VNDirect Securities Co Do Ngoc Quynh.

Business Domestic property market sees recovery: ministry The Ministry of Construction (MoC) believes the domestic real estate market has overcome the most difficult period due to positive developments in the market as well as the whole economy in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Business Dinh An Economic Zone - driving force for Mekong Delta region The Dinh An Economic Zone in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh is one of eight coastal key economic zones in Vietnam. With an orientation to develop a multi-sector economic zone associated with sustainable marine economic development, Dinh An has focused on investment to become an economic driving force of the province and the Delta.