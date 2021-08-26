Business Reference exchange rate down 8 VND on August 26 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,143 VND/USD on 6, down 8 VND from the previous day.

Business MPI supports digital transformation to improve business efficiency The Ministry of Planning and Investment is developing a draft programme to support digital transformation in enterprises, cooperatives and business households for 2021-2025, to meet the practical and urgent needs of the fourth industrial revolution and tackling the pandemic.

Business Da Nang strives to complete public investment disbursement Public investment disbursement of the central city of Da Nang was estimated to reach 3.4 trillion VND (over 149 million USD) as of August, according to the municipal Department of Planning and Investment.

Business Exports push steel industry’s growth Steel enterprises are seeking ways to boost exports as the sector’s growth is now mainly driven by export activities.