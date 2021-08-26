THACO signs contract to export over 6,050 semi-trailers to US
Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO) has signed a contract with Dorsey Intermodal Company to export 6,050 semi-trailers to the US, the largest order in both value and quantity that the firm has received so far.
In order to deliver the first shipment to the US in November 2021 as scheduled, THACO is mobilising resources to speed up production activities.
Besides, THACO and Dorsey Intermodal, a subsidiary of PITTS Enterprise - one of 15 major semi-trailer manufacturers in the US, are negotiating new contracts for production and delivery in the third and fourth quarters of next year.
THACO is also developing suitable products and expanding the distribution market in the US.
From 2022, THACO will export between 12,000 and 15,000 semi-trailers to the US market annually, while also striving to boost exports to both the Australian and Japanese markets.
Ed Gill, Vice President of Sales at Dorsey Intermodal, said THACO's products are of high quality and suit the needs of the US market, as well as meeting the traffic standards of the US.
Currently, THACO is also working hard to deal with difficulties in logistics due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and container shortages, thus completing its orders./.