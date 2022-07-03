Thaco subsidiary exports car seat covers to RoK
Auto part producer Autocom, a subsidiary of Vietnamese automaker THACO, sets to export 107,000 seat covers for Kia Bongo car model in 2022, up 18.5% from the previous year.
Last month, it exported nearly 8,000 Kia Bongo seat covers to Cellmech International Vina in the Republic of Korea.
This year, Autocom expects to supply many other auto accessories products to the RoK-based company, including gearshift covers and seat covers of Kia Rio, Hyundai i30 and Hyundai AX models.
It is an emerging auto part manufacturer in Vietnam capable of producing car seats and various accessories, such as seat and gearshift covers, car neck pillows, backrest, and floor mats.
Its products have been shipped to foreign markets, including ASEAN member states./.