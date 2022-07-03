Business Binh Duong enjoys record-high trade surplus in H1 Binh Duong posted a highest-ever trade surplus of around 6.3 billion USD in the first half of 2022 as its foreign trade has seen quick recovery since the beginning of this year on the back of the recovery of global production and supply chains.

Business Meet Vietnam comes to UK’s Nottingham to promote trade, investment The Trade Office of Vietnam in the UK in collaboration with the British importer of oriental food EUTEK Group has hosted Meet Vietnam in Nottingham to introduce Vietnamese products and promote opportunities for trade and investment between Vietnam and the British city.

Business Vietnam-Korea Industrial Business Trade Week slated for next week A trade promotion event connecting the Republic of Korea’s fundamental industrial manufacturing enterprises (PPURI Industry) and Vietnamese importers will be held online during July 4-8 by the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

Business Real estate firms advised to catch up with green growth trend Positive changes in the real estate sector are crucial if the country wants to meet its green growth targets. Along with construction, the sector is the source of nearly 40% of carbon emissions in the world and consumes about 36 percent of total power generated globally, according to experts.