A THACO bus in a test run. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s Truong Hai Group Corporation (THACO) will unveil 9 models of passenger cars, 13 models of trucks and 6 models of buses, said Chairman of its Board of Directors Tran Ba Duong in his New Year message to employees.

Additionally, the company will establish and operate a sale company in the US for the North American market.

THACO AUTO, a subsidiary operating in the field of automobile and motorcycle import, assembly and distribution, will increase investments in its retail system, build a new and larger research and development centre equipped with modern and synchronous facilities to meet technological demand for automobile assembly and production, expand repair services and parts trading, and launch the pilot sale of used vehicles.

In 2024, THACO AUTO's sale plan aims to reach 95,400 units of various automobile types, including 76,200 passenger cars and 19,200 trucks and buses, capturing a 38% domestic market share. It also targets to export over 1,600 vehicles, resulting in a consolidated revenue of 68.4 trillion VND (2.85 billion USD).

Alongside THACO AUTO, THACO INDUSTRIES, a subsidiary of THACO engaged in mechanical manufacturing and supporting industries, will continue its investment strategy in 2024 by initiating the operation of new factories in Chu Lai, upgrading existing factories, putting a research and development centre into operation, and running a sale company for the North America and two representative offices in Europe and Australia.

Its a consolidated revenue is expected to reach 13 trillion VND this year, with export revenue reaching 250 million USD. Total capital will amount to 2.1 trillion VND./.