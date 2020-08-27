Thai Airways ready to carry foreign tourists
Illustrative image (Source: nationthailand.com)
Bangkok (VNA) - Thai Airways International Plc (THAI) is ready to arrange special direct charter flights from six countries and territories to Phuket under the government’s plan to revive the subdued tourism sector, said THAI acting president Chansin Treenuchagron on August 27.
The six countries and territories are Denmark, Germany, the UK, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Japan and Hong Kong (China).
The airline can make two flights per month on each of these routes, Chansin said.
THAI is expected to begin these special flights in late November. The airline will even increase the flights on these routes if it sees rising demand, he said.
It is also expected to make special charter flights from China to Phuket.
Chansin said THAI has attached the utmost importance to the security and health of passengers on all these routes.
Tourism businesses have asked the government to open the country to some groups of foreigners to help boost the struggling sector, which is suffering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on August 26 that he was in talks with state agencies on how to open the country to foreign tourists once the pandemic situation improves./.