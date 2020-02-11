World Thai people raise funds for victims of shooting rampage Thai people have been raising funds in support of victims of a shooting rampage in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima last weekend that left 30 people, including the gunman, dead and 58 others wounded.

World Philippines notifies US to end Visiting Forces Agreement The Philippines has officially notified the US about the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) between the two countries, according to Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo.

World Deliveries from China to Thailand delayed due to coronavirus outbreak Thai e-commerce and logistics operators said the ongoing coronavirus outbreak has hampered parcel deliveries from China, and they are working to ensure access and rein in the prices of disease-prevention accessories such as face masks and hand sanitiser.

World Damnoen Saduak Floating Market merchants send support to China The outbreak of novel coronavirus has affected the tourism sector in Thailand as the number of Chinese tourists has dropped significantly. At Damnoen Saduak Floating Market in Ratchaburi, merchants have offered their support to the people of Wuhan as they encounter this crisis, while awaiting the return of Chinese tourists.