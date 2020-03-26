World Singapore to suffer economic recession in 2020 due to COVID-19 The Singaporean Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on March 26 admitted that the country’s economy is looking headed for its first full-year recession in about two decades as the COVID-19 pandemic is causing negative impact on the global scale.

World Cambodia cancels all int’l meetings amid COVID-19 Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced on March 25 that all international meetings in Cambodia are cancelled and all Cambodian officials must stop attending overseas meetings or conferences, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ​

World Cambodia: garment workers hit by COVID-19 Spokesperson of the Cambodian Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training Heng Sour said over 50 factories have filed for work suspension, affecting nearly 30,000 workers, the Phnom Penh Post reported.