Thai army sets up 357 COVID-19 checkpoints to monitor travellers
The Royal Thai Armed Forces Command has set up 357 checkpoints nationwide to check inter-provincial travellers as an effort to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.
Passengers wear face masks at Suvarnabhumi airport, Thailand (Source: VNA)
A March 26 announcement said that the checkpoints, including seven in the capital city of Bangkok, were installed after Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha tasked the command with supervising security measures relating to the pandemic.
The checkpoints are being manned by soldiers, police and civil servants who check travellers for symptoms of the disease and behaviours leading to risk of Covid-19 transmission. The people at risk of infection or transmission would be kept at appropriate locations, it said.
Bus services to Laos and Cambodia have been suspended, and stricter measures such as measuring body temperature of all passengers in other routes taken to control the spread of the pandemic.
By March 26 morning, Thailand recorded 1,045 infection cases, including four fatalities./.