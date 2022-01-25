World Inflation in Laos reaches 5.3 percent in December 2021 The inflation rate in Laos in December was higher than any other months in 2021, climbing to 5.3 percent, directly impacting the cost of living in the country.

ASEAN Indonesian President affirms importance of ASEAN five-point consensus on Myanmar Indonesian President Joko Widodo has reaffirmed the importance of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s five-point consensus on Myanmar, during his phone talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

ASEAN Laos considers loosening entry regulations The Office of the Lao Prime Minister on January 20 asked authorities to consider loosening several COVID-19 prevention and control measures, including entry restrictions.