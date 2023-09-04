Business PM orders speeding up national important transport projects Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked ministries and localities to speed up the progress of national important transport projects.

Business Vietnam-Indonesia trade expected to exceed 15 billion USD soon The attendance of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam at the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in Jakarta, Indonesia, from September 4-7 is expected to open up cooperation opportunities, thus helping the two countries to raise the bilateral trade turnover to 15 billion USD in a more balanced direction.

Business Amazon Global Selling offers consultancy at VIFA ASEAN 2023 A series of consultancy presentations from Amazon experts were offered at the Vietnam - ASEAN International Furniture & Home Accessories Fair 2023 (VIFA ASEAN 2023) held in Ho Chi Minh City.