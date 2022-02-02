World Indonesia, Malaysia launch cross-border QR payment linkage Bank Indonesia (BI) and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) have launched a cross-border QR payment linkage, which will enable instant, secure and efficient cross-border payments between Indonesia and Malaysia.

World Philippines sees over 18,630 new COVID-19 cases The Philippines reported 18,638 new COVID-19 cases on January 28, raising the national tally to more than 3.51 million, according to the country’s Department of Health.