Chairman of the People’s Committee of northern Thai Binh province Nguyen Khac Than speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the People’s Committee of northern Thai Binh province Nguyen Khac Than has decided to allow eateries and hair salons to reopen from 5am on May 26, given that the COVID-19 pandemic in the locality has been under control thanks to timely, drastic, synchronous and effective countermeasures.

Other sport and physical activities were also permitted to resume.

Speaking at an online meeting of the provincial Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control on May 25, Than said all local infection cases have origin traced. However, the risk remains high so that departments, agencies and localities must stay vigilant.

Once reopened, restaurants must follow the 5K message of the Health Ministry, ensure a minimum distance of one metre among guests, open till 9pm everyday, install Bluezone app and scan QR code, among others.

Than asked departments, agencies and localities to closely control immigrants, urge them to fill out health declarations, and tighten regulations in concentrated quarantine facilities.

As of the May 25 afternoon, the province had recorded 19 infection cases. Since April 29, nearly 5,200 "F1" and "F2" cases, and more than 3,900 others tested negative to SARS-CoV-2 at least once.

The same day, the northern city of Hai Phong also allowed the resumption of dining, lodging, park, garden, golf course services from 6am on May 26, which are required to comply with pandemic prevention and control regulations./.