Culture - Sports U16 players vie for regional title in Indonesia Vietnam are targeting a berth in the semi-finals at least at the AFF U16 Youth Championship, which will begin on July 31 in Indonesia.

ASEAN Vietnam attends ASEAN Para Sports Federation’s Board of Governors meeting A Vietnamese delegation attended the 27th meeting of the ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF)’s Board of Governors which took place on July 29 in the framework of the 11th ASEAN Para Games in Surakarta, Indonesia.

Culture - Sports Infographic 11th ASEAN Para Games The 11th ASEAN Para Games takes place from July 26 to August 7 with 14 sports. The Vietnamese contingent joins the regional sporting event with 153 members, including 120 athletes.

Culture - Sports Over 2,000 people to perform Xoe Thai dance Over 2,000 people will join a Xoe dance performance of Thai ethnic people in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai, which is slated for September this year.