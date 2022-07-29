Thai Binh hosts second national kite festival
The second National Kite Festival features the participation of 35 clubs. (Photo: NDO)Hanoi (VNA) - The second National Kite Festival was held in the northern province of Thai Binh on July 28, featuring the participation of 35 clubs from across the country.
The festival featured 350 kites by hundreds of artisans from various provinces and cities around the country including Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Binh Duong, Dak Lak, Thai Nguyen, Quang Ninh, Nam Dinh and Thai Binh, the Nhan dan newspaper reported.
Visitors to the festival had a chance to learn the ways of making kites, including sharpening frames, glueing paper and painting the kites, followed by flying the kites.
The kite festival is a traditional cultural beauty highlighting people’s great respect for the gods, thereby contributing to raising public awareness of preserving and promoting traditional cultural values.
The custom of playing flute kites during the Sao Den festival in Song An commune, Vu Thu district, Thai Binh province was honoured as a national intangible cultural heritage./.