Business Reference exchange rate continues to go down The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,142 VND/USD on August 27, down 1 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam, Middle East seek new approaches in investment cooperation A webinar themed “Fostering investment cooperation between Vietnam and the Middle East: potential, opportunities and new approaches” was held in Hanoi on August 26.

Business FDI disbursement rises 2 percent in first eight months Disbursement of foreign direct investment (FDI) capital in Vietnam hit 11.58 billion USD this year to August 20, an increase of 2 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Vietnamese firms yet to fully optimise ASEAN markets: experts Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, trade revenue between Vietnam and other ASEAN countries has still been on the rise, but much still needs to be done to fully capitalise on these neighbouring markets.