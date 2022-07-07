Business Budget collection reaches 66.7% of yearly estimates Revenues of the State budget in the first six months of this year stood at about 941.3 trillion VND (40.3 billion USD), equivalent to 66.7% of the yearly estimates, it was reported at the Finance Ministry’s review conference on July 7.

Business More local firms urged to join Japanese production chain in Vietnam Despite the efforts of Japan and Vietnam, the participation of Vietnamese enterprises in the supply chain of supporting industry products of Japan is still limited.

Business Central locality boosting production of grass brooms Villagers in Pho Phong commune in Duc Pho town, Quang Ngai province, have focused in recent years on making grass brooms given the stable market for the products. They are now mapping out a plan to help their craft village boost sales.

Business Hanoi turns to green, effective agricultural production Multiple areas in the capital city of Hanoi have been applying science and technology into agricultural production, shifting the sector towards organic to enhance food safety.