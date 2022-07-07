Thai Binh looks to attract more investment from RoK
A conference to promote investment from the Republic of Korea (RoK) into the northern province of Thai Binh was held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the RoK Embassy in Vietnam, and the provincial People’s Committee on July 6.
RoK Ambassador to Vietnam Park Noh-wan speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)Thai Binh (VNA) – A conference to promote investment from the Republic of Korea (RoK) into the northern province of Thai Binh was held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the RoK Embassy in Vietnam, and the provincial People’s Committee on July 6.
Addressing the event, National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh highlighted the significance of the conference, saying it offers a chance for Korean businesses to explore investment opportunities in Thai Binh.
The strong, practical and effective development of the Vietnam – RoK strategic cooperation partnership is a premise towards elevating the bilateral relations to comprehensive strategic partnership in the near future, he said.
Dinh praised efforts made by the provincial authorities in attracting foreign investment, especially from the RoK, expressing his belief that the locality’s cooperation with Korean partners will be stronger, and more and more Korean firms will pour investment into and operate successfully in the locality in the coming time.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Khac Than said for Thai Binh, the RoK has always been a reliable and important partner in many fields.
Thai Binh is home to 26 projects worth 128 million USD invested by RoK companies. Nearly 100 Korean experts are living and working in Thai Binh.
There remains great room and opportunities for RoK firms to expand investment in Thai Binh, especially in industry, Than said, stressing that the local authorities will ensure an attractive, transparent and open investment environment, and create the most favourable conditions for investors.
RoK Ambassador Park Noh-wan spoke highly of efforts of the local authorities in solving difficulties facing Korean businesses, saying that when infrastructure facilities in the locality are developed synchronously in the future, Korean companies will expand investment in Thai Binh.
At the event, Korea SMT Co., Ltd of the RoK received an investment registration certificate to develop a plant in Lien Ha Thai industrial park. Meanwhile, Green i-Park JSC and Zenith International Vietnam Co., Ltd; and Truong An Infrastructure Development JSC and Daein Toys, signed agreements in principle to sublease land and infrastructure.
The provincial People's Committee announced a decision to set up a Korean investment support division in Thai Binh (Korea Desk Thai Binh)./.